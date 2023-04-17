Average Riverside County Gas Price Increases

(CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County increased nine-tenths of a cent Monday to $4.863, a day after dropping two-tenths of a cent.

The average price is 3.2 cents more than one week ago and 3.2 cents more than one month ago, but 87.4 cents less than one year ago. It has dropped $1.51 since rising to a record $6.373 on Oct. 5.

“When the cost of crude oil crosses the $80-a-barrel mark, that puts a lot of upward pressure on what we pay at the pump and as long as oil costs remain at the current level, drivers will likely see incremental price increases for now,” said Andrew Gross, an AAA national public relations manager.

The national average price rose for the 20th consecutive day, increasing four-tenths of a cent to $3.673. It has risen 23.8 cents over the past 20 days, including one-tenth of a cent Sunday.

The national average price is 6.9 cents more than one week ago and 21.6 cents higher than one month ago, but 40.7 cents less the one year ago. It has dropped $1.343 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14.

