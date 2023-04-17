Indio’s Free Local Chella Festival to be Held Wednesday

(CNS) – Sandwiched between the two weekends of the Coachella Music and Arts Festival, Indio’s free local Chella festival celebrating the community will be held Wednesday.

Production company Goldenvoice will partner with the city for the small local music festival, which will feature food trucks, live performances and a DJ in the downtown area from 5 to 10 p.m., according to the city. The event is open to people of all ages.

City officials said Mexican alternative rock musician Bratty, Mexican- American regional trio Conexion Divina and desert native artists Koka and Lazuli Bones are scheduled to perform.

Bratty, who has more than 1 million monthly listeners on Spotify and released her single “Radio” on March 23, took over the Sonora stage at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival Saturday afternoon. Conexion Divina performed on the same stage Sunday afternoon.

Food will be available from Vallarta Supermarkets, offering traditional foods from Mexico and Central America.

Event organizers encourage people to bring blankets, strollers, bags and their pets. But no chairs, coolers or alcoholic beverages will be allowed in the performance area.

