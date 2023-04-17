Law Enforcement Recaps Weekend 1 of Coachella Fest

Indio Police Department just released information of 102 arrests with the majority involving drugs or alcohol, and 83 citations for the unlawful use of a disabled person placard, all within the first weekend of the Coachella Music and Arts Festival.

Among the worst of the incidents was an Indio motorcycle-officer injured after colliding with a vehicle Saturday.

The officer suffered minor injuries, but is on the road to recovery.

Indio Police Department says as far as overall safety is concerned, they’ve had only a few issues.

“The concern from our staff and the other public safety personnel that are assisting us and working with Goldenvoice staff is the vehicles that weren’t stopping at the designated drop off points.” says Benjamin Guitron, the Public Information Officer for the Indio Police Department.

There were multiple cars stopping in the middle of the street, when told not to.

“We do our best to work together to keep the traffic clear, but when people are stopping in the street, and abruptly, it impacts… so when we have one vehicle stopped or two, and then we have passengers getting out where they shouldn’t get out. It becomes a challenge because our concern is public safety.”

Following a weekend of memorable performances is a Monday of bumper to bumper traffic, as tens of thousands of people pour out of Indio, creating backups across the valley.

“I would just say if you’re thinking about going to Coachella, I think you should go and you should go with people that you legitimately are going to have a good time with.” says one festival attendee.

With weekend one of the Coachella Music and Arts Festival down, and one more to go.

“It’s not made for the weak very much, if you’re gonna go to Coachella, you gotta be, you gotta be strong to camp and deal with the heat.” says another festival attendee.

The Indio Police Department reminds the community to watch for any messages they or the festival put out when it comes to safety.