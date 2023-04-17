Police Say 1oz Methamphetamine, 80 Pills Containing Fentanyl Found in Blythe

(CNS) – Three Blythe residents who were searched during a traffic stop in Blythe were allegedly found with about an ounce of methamphetamine, 80 pills containing fentanyl, and an unregistered handgun, police said Monday.

Sonseeahray Rodriguez, 37, Raymond Gomez, 44, and Claudia Diaz, 42, were charged with two felony counts of being in possession of controlled substances for sale and one felony count each of transporting or selling narcotics and controlled substances, and importing, selling, or distributing controlled substances into the state, according to court records. Gomez and Rodriguez additionally face sentence-enhancing allegations of having a firearm during a drug offense.

According to court records, Gomez was additionally charged with one felony count each of carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle, being a convicted felon and narcotic addict in possession of a firearm, possessing ammunition, and possessing controlled substances while armed.

Gomez pleaded not guilty to felony charges and denied the allegations Wednesday afternoon at the Larson Justice Center in Indio. Diaz and Rodriguez had warrants issued for their arrest on Friday.

Officers conducted a traffic stop in the 800 block of East Hobsonway at around 2:15 p.m. April 10, according to the Blythe Police Department.

According to a declaration in support of arrest warrant filed by Officer McCormick of the Blythe Police Department, he was exiting the parking lot driveway to the Albertson’s market, 840 East Hobsonway, when he saw a black Chevrolet Colorado pick-up truck with tinted windows and a broken rear brake light lens cover.

McCormick said that he conducted a traffic stop on the truck driven by Rodriguez with Gomez and his sister, Diaz, in the passenger seats. He decided to search the vehicle due to Rodriguez’s probation status and Gomez’s active parole.

Where Gomez was sitting, a black bag — containing a loaded 9mm P80- style handgun with a magazine, over a quarter gram of methamphetamine and two cellphones — was allegedly found, according to McCormick.

Additionally, two purses — one which contained a box that had three baggies with over 24 grams of methamphetamine and two baggies with 80 “M30” pills — was found, McCormick alleged.

Gomez, Diaz, and Rodriguez were allegedly in possession of about one once of methamphetamine and 80 pills containing fentanyl, according to police.

McCormick said that Gomez was arrested. According to inmate records, he was subsequently booked into the Southwest Detention Center, where he remains held on $125,000 bail. McCormick did not mention whether he arrested Diaz or Rodriguez, and no inmate information was available for them.

Gomez has prior convictions in Riverside County for assault with a deadly weapon, importing selling or distributing controlled substances into the state, inflicting corporal injury on a spouse, and possession of a deadly weapon with intent to intimidate, according to court records. Rodriguez has prior convictions of being in possession of controlled substances and of grand theft.

Diaz has prior convictions for being a convicted felon and narcotic addict in possession of a firearm and receiving stolen property.

Anyone with more information on the suspects was asked to call the Blythe Police Departmenet at 760-921-6111 or Crime Stop anonymously at 760-921- 2273(CARE).

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.