UPDATED: Suspect With Knife Prompts Lockdown at Riverside City College

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A suspect who allegedly entered the Riverside City College campus with a knife was taken into custody Tuesday and the campus’ shelter-in-place order was lifted.

College officials alerted the public at around 9:40 a.m. Tuesday for on-campus individuals to shelter-in place due to an unspecified incident involving police activity near the campus’ football field.

Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department and Riverside Police Department officers responded to the scene to assist Riverside Community College Police officers, Sgt. Deirdre Vickers of the sheriff’s department told City News Service.

The suspect was barricaded with a knife inside of a storm drain along the campus, according to the RPD. The department said there was no danger to public safety but the campus remained on lockdown.

The suspect was taken into custody and the campus’ shelter-in-place order was lifted by around 12:20 p.m., according to city officials.

While officers were actively trying to detain the suspect, college officials urged students and the public to stay away from the campus and students were additionally asked not to report to classes until the incident was resolved.

After the arrest, the college tweeted that all classes and other activities would resume at 1:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.