Transient Ignites Blaze Behind Riverside Business

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A transient ignited a fire in a homeless encampment near a business in north Riverside Monday, but crews quickly extinguished the blaze.

The non-injury fire was reported about 2 p.m. in the 6900 block of Wilderness Drive, on the perimeter of Riverside Municipal Airport, near Jurupa Avenue, according to the Riverside Fire Department.

Several engine crews were sent to the location, along with police officers, and encountered a small debris blaze burning in the vicinity of a business, behind which the encampment was situated, fire officials said.

Firefighters knocked down the flames less than 15 minutes later.

Witnesses said a woman walking back and forth at the location started the fire, but it was unclear whether she remained at the scene.

Riverside police and a fire department prevention officer were investigating.

