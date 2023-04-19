18-Year-Old, 17-Year-Old Arrested After Pursuit in Jurupa Valley

JURUPA VALLEY (CNS) – An 18-year-old suspected of stealing a car was arrested in Jurupa Valley Tuesday following a chase

Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s Moreno Valley Station responded at approximately 11:45 a.m. to Pigeon Pass Road and Ironwood Avenue regarding a stolen vehicle and attempted to stop it. The driver, Corey Sommerville, of Moreno Valley, refused to stop and a pursuit began, with Sommerville taking the Pomona (60) Freeway and entering Jurupa Valley, said Sgt. Joseph Fitzgerald.

The deputies lost sight of Sommerville but officers from the California Highway Patrol located the vehicle traveling westbound on the freeway. Summerville exited at Rubidoux Boulevard, was involved in a collision and officers was took him into custody at the scene, Fitzgerald said.

A passenger in the vehicle, a 17-year-old boy from Los Angeles, ran away from the collision and was later located hiding in the bushes on the side of the highway.

Deputies found a handgun without a serial number in the driver’s area of the vehicle with a loaded magazine nearby.

Authorities later discovered the boy had been as missing and he was released to Los Angeles County Child Protective Services.

Both suspects were taken to a hospital with unknown injuries from the collision. Fitzgerald said Summerville will be booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center for felony evading, felony child endangerment, possession of an unregistered firearm and possession of a stolen vehicle.

The 17-year-old’s name was not released because of his age.

