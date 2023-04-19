Average Riverside County Gas Price Drops Slightly

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County dropped two-tenths of a cent Wednesday to $4.63, one day after rising two-tenths of a cent

The average price has risen six times in the past seven days and 3.2 cents over the past seven days, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is 3.2 cents more than one week ago and 5 cents higher than one month ago but 86.4 cents less than one year ago.

The average price has dropped $1.51 since rising to a record $6.373 on Oct. 5.

The national average price rose eight-tenths of a cent to $3.684, its 22nd consecutive increase. It has risen 24.9 cents over the past 22 days, including three-tenths of a cent of a cent Tuesday.

The national average price is 6.3 cents more than one week ago and 23.8 cents higher than one month ago, but 41.7 cents less the one year ago. It has dropped $1.332 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14.

