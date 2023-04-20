`Animal Walk’ Planned in Fairmount Park at Month’s End

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – Hundreds of pet owners are expected to pour into Fairmount Park near downtown Riverside next week for the annual “Walk with the Animals,” which is open to feline and canine owners throughout the Inland Empire.

The 31st annual event is slated for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 29, and registration is available in advance, or on the day of the walk, according to organizers.

The general cost of registration is $40, while students of any age are eligible for a $10 discount.

Expectations are that upwards of 1,500 pet owners and their four- legged friends will be participating, forming “walk teams” that circle the park, organizers said.

“Following the walk, attendees can shop from the vendor village, burn off energy at the `Kids Zone,’ participate in pet contests, and purchase tickets for the over 40 raffle prizes that include gift cards for restaurants, events and experiences,” according to Molly Shannon, the walk coordinator. “There will also be a beer garden, featuring Riverside’s own All Points Brewing Company, and a `Pop-Up Dog Park.”‘

Shannon said the Mary S. Roberts Pet Adoption Center will be hosting nonprofit organizations, which will be bringing dogs and cats for visitors to interact with and consider taking home.

“This event raises critical funds used for the care of the thousands of homeless animals helped by the Pet Adoption Center and its programs and services each year,” she said.

Additional information is available at http://www.petsadoption.org.

