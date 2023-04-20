Cathedral City Man Suspected in Several Burglaries Released From Jail

PALM DESERT (CNS) – A 38-year-old man suspected in several burglaries, including from vehicles at Desert X exhibits, and accumulating about $70,000 in stolen property was released from jail on a $35,000 bail bond Thursday.

Steven Patrick Porter of Cathedral City was arrested Wednesday afternoon on suspicion of first-degree burglary, grand theft and a hit-and-run resulting in property damage, according to inmate records. He was released from the John J. Benoit Detention Center in Indio Thursday.

In January, deputies from the Palm Desert Burglary Suppression Unit started investigating several commercial, residential and Desert X vehicle burglaries, according to Sgt. Travis Mountz of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Mountz said that Porter was subsequently identified as the suspect and on Wednesday, several search warrants were served with assistance from the Business District Team and special enforcement teams from the Palm Desert and Rancho Mirage sheriff stations.

At the conclusion of the searches, about $70,000 in stolen property was recovered, according to Mountz. Porter was subsequently taken into custody.

Anyone with more information on the burglaries or the suspect was asked to call Deputy Fernandez of the Palm Desert sheriff’s station at 760-836- 1600.

