Set Times for Week 2 of Coachella Festival Released, Ocean’s Replacement TBA

INDIO (CNS) – As thousands of campers made their way to the Empire Polo Club Thursday for the second weekend of the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival, it remained a mystery who will replace Frank Ocean as Sunday night’s headliner.

Bad Bunny and Blackpink will repeat their headlining roles on the first two nights of the festival’s second weekend. But Frank Ocean, after a much-criticized performance during the first weekend, announced this week he was withdrawing from the event’s second weekend, citing a leg injury.

“After suffering an injury to his leg on festival grounds in the week leading up to weekend 1 … Frank Ocean was unable to perform the intended show but was still intent on performing, and in 72 hours, the show was reworked out of necessity,” a representative for Ocean told various media outlets.

“On doctor’s advice, (Ocean) is not able to perform weekend 2 due to two fractures and a sprain in his left leg.”

When Ocean withdrew, it was quickly rumored that newly reunited Blink- 182 would step in as the Sunday night headliner. But according to set times released Thursday, Blink-182 will perform before a still-unidentified headliner.

Other acts set to perform Sunday include Bjork, Kali Uchis, Porter Robinson, Dominic Fike, Queens, Willow and Alex G.

Bad Bunny is set to headline Friday. Other acts scheduled to perform Friday include the Chemical Brothers, Gorillaz, Burna Boy, Metro Boomin Pusha T, SG Lewis and Becky G.

Blackpink is the headliner Saturday. Other acts scheduled to perform that day include Rosalia, $uicideboy$, Labrinth, Earthgang, boygenius, Yung Lean, 070 Shake and Eric Prydz.

Campers started checking in as early as 9 a.m. Thursday and must check out by 10 a.m. Monday after the festival concludes, according to festival officials. Road closures will be in effect in Indio from Friday to Monday.

Full closures will be in effect from Friday to Monday at the following locations:

— Avenue 49 between Hjorth Street and Monroe Street;

— Avenue 50 between Madison Street and Jackson Street;

— Hjorth Street between Avenue 49 and Avenue 50;

— Madison Street between Avenue 49 and Avenue 52.

Residents are encouraged to take alternate routes through Washington Street, Jackson Street, Calhoun Street and Golf Center Parkway for north and south travel and through Highway 111, Dr. Carreon Boulevard, Avenue 54, Miles Avenue and Fred Waring Drive for east and west travel.

“Approximately 40,000 guests will be shuttled into and out of the concert venue from various locations throughout the Coachella Valley to help ease traffic conditions,” Indio city officials said in a statement. “Noise from the festival site could begin on each Thursday prior to the festival dates, due to sound checks and on-site camping guests.”

