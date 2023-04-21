UPDATED: Bad Bunny to Headline Second Weekend of Coachella Festival Friday evening

INDIO (CNS) – Bad Bunny will headline the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival with a late-night performance Friday evening as Blackpink, Blink-182, Skrillex, Four Tet and Fred Again prepare to headline Saturday and Sunday.

Performances will begin at noon Friday on two of seven stages — Coachella Stage, Outdoor Theatre, Sonora, Gobi, Mojave, Sahara and Yuma, according to festival officials. Juliet Mendoza and Dave From the Grave will get the festival underway with performances at Sonora and Yuma.

Performances on Sonora following Dave From the Grave include The Murder Capital, Lava La Rue, DannyLux and others, while performances on Yuma following Juliet Mendoza consist of Chris Stussy, Oliver Koletzki, Idris Elba and others.

Bad Bunny will finish things off at the Coachella Stage Friday night, following performances from Gorillaz, Burna Boy, Becky G, Pusha T, and Doechii, as he did the first weekend. Other acts scheduled to perform Friday include the Chemical Brothers, Metro Boomin, SG Lewis, YUNGBLUD, Malaa, Dombresky and Blondie among others.

Blackpink will headline Saturday night following performances from Rosalia, Charli XCX, 070 Shake, and Marc Rebillet. Other acts scheduled to perform Saturday are $uicideboy$, Labrinth, Earthgang, Bratty, Yung Lean and Umi, among others.

Frank Ocean was originally set to close out the festival, but after a much-criticized performance during the first weekend, he backed out of the second weekend, citing a leg injury, according to multiple reports.

“After suffering an injury to his leg on festival grounds in the week leading up to weekend 1 … Frank Ocean was unable to perform the intended show but was still intent on performing, and in 72 hours, the show was reworked out of necessity,” a representative for Ocean told the Los Angeles Times and Variety, in regard to the singer’s performance this past weekend.

“On doctor’s advice, (Ocean) is not able to perform weekend 2 due to two fractures and a sprain in his left leg.”

Blink-182 will headline the Coachella stage before Skrillex, Four Tet with Fred Again close out the night, replacing Ocean as the closing out headliner Sunday night.

Other acts set to perform Sunday are Bjork, Kali Uchis, Porter Robinson, Dominic Fike, Queens, Willow and Alex G.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.