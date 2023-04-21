Road Closures in Effect to Increase Safety During Festivals in Indio

INDIO (CNS) – Full road closures are in effect starting Friday in an effort to enhance safety of the second weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and next week during the Stagecoach Festival.

“Approximately 40,000 guests will be shuttled into and out of the concert venue from various locations throughout the Coachella Valley to help ease traffic conditions,” Indio city officials said in a statement. “Noise from the festival site could begin on each Thursday prior to the festival dates, due to sound checks and on-site camping guests.”

Full closures will be in effect from Friday to Monday until the end of the month at the following locations:

— Avenue 49 between Hjorth Street and Monroe Street;

— Avenue 50 between Madison Street and Jackson Street;

— Hjorth Street between Avenue 49 and Avenue 50;

— Madison Street between Avenue 49 and Avenue 52;

Residents are encouraged to take alternate routes through Washington Street, Jackson Street, Calhoun Street and Golf Center Parkway for north and south travel and through Highway 111, Dr. Carreon Boulevard, Avenue 54, Miles Avenue and Fred Waring Drive for east and west travel.

A full closure will be in effect on Avenue 50 between Monroe Street and Madison Avenue until May 8, but will extend to Jackson Street for the weekends of the festivals.

Additionally, streets surrounding the festival site and Interstate 10 are expected to see major traffic from the more than 40,000 festival attendees who will be leaving the area each Monday.

The festivals are being held Friday to Sunday each weekend from April 14 to April 30, with the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival the first two weekends and Stagecoach the last weekend. Both festivals are being held at the Empire Polo Club, at 81800 51st Ave.

All streets are expected to reopen to normal traffic patterns by May 8.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.