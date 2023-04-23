Inside the Violent and Female Empowerment World of “Mafia Mamma”

Manny The Movie Guy

Toni Collette flexes her comedic prowess once again in Catherine Hardwicke’s “Mafia Mamma.”  She stars as Kristin, an American suburban mom who finds herself suddenly in Italy when her mob grandfather passed away thereby inheriting the reins of the business.  Encouraging her to go is her best friend Jenny played by Sophia Nomvete while Monica Belluci stars as the consigliere and Kristin’s right-hand woman.

I spent some time with Hardwicke and cast to talk about the making of the film, and why the movie is like “The Godfather” and “Eat Pray Love” mashup.

“Mafia Mamma” is now out in theaters.

See our interview below.  For our complete look at “Mafia Mamma,” click here.

Trending Now

Follow us on Facebook

Privacy Policy

Suscribe Form Desktop

CONTACT US!

Submit your suggestions and questions

Nbc Palm Spring Logo

Download our App

Apple Store Logo

Play Store Logo