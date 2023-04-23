Inside the Violent and Female Empowerment World of “Mafia Mamma”

Toni Collette flexes her comedic prowess once again in Catherine Hardwicke’s “Mafia Mamma.” She stars as Kristin, an American suburban mom who finds herself suddenly in Italy when her mob grandfather passed away thereby inheriting the reins of the business. Encouraging her to go is her best friend Jenny played by Sophia Nomvete while Monica Belluci stars as the consigliere and Kristin’s right-hand woman.

I spent some time with Hardwicke and cast to talk about the making of the film, and why the movie is like “The Godfather” and “Eat Pray Love” mashup.

“Mafia Mamma” is now out in theaters.

See our interview below. For our complete look at “Mafia Mamma,” click here.