Average Riverside County Gas Price Rises, Ending 5 Straight Days of Decreases

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County rose one-tenth of a cent Monday to $4.841, ending a streak of five days of decreases.

The average price is 2.2 cents less than one week ago, 5.9 cents more than one month ago, and 87.5 cents less than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It has dropped $1.532 since rising to a record $6.373 on Oct. 5, including one-tenth of a cent Sunday.

The national average price dropped a two-tenths of a cent to $3.667, its fourth consecutive decrease after a 23-day streak of increases totaling 25.1 cents. The national average price is six-tenths of a cent less than one week ago, 22.6 cents higher than one month ago, and 45.3 cents less the one year ago.

It has dropped $1.349 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14.

“The recent surge in oil costs took a break this week, with the price of oil tumbling back into the upper $70s per barrel,” said Andrew Gross, an AAA national public relations manager. “If this oil price trend continues, drivers may see falling gas prices.”

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.