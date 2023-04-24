Man, 44, Shot to Death In Moreno Valley, Shooter at Large

MORENO VALLEY (CNS) – Deputies from Moreno Valley responded to a shooting report Sunday and found a 44-year-old man on the street who died from an apparent gunshot wound.

The shooting report in the 25000 block of Joshua Avenue came in at 2:30 a.m., according to Riverside County Sheriff’s Sgt. Steve Brosche.

The victim was later identified as Giovanni Ibarra of Azusa, Brosche said.

The shooter fled the scene before deputies arrived and is still at large. A description of the shooter was not immediately available.

A motive for the homicide was not known.

