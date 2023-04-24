Man Found in Van In Norco Lot Died of Apparent Self-Inflicted Gunshot

City News Service Pristine Villarreal

NORCO (CNS) – Deputies from the Jurupa Valley station responded to a parking lot in Norco to check on the welfare of a 58-year-old man in a Dodge van.

The lot is located in the 3500 block of Hamner Avenue and the 911 call came in just before 3 p.m., said Riverside county Sheriff’s Sgt. Bobby Albarran.

Deputies made entry into the van and found the man was dead, Albarran said.

Investigators later found a suicide not and a revolver. The deceased man apparently suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Albarran said.

Anyone with information on this death was asked to call the Jurupa station at 951-955-2600.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.

Trending Now

Follow us on Facebook

Privacy Policy

Suscribe Form Desktop

CONTACT US!

Submit your suggestions and questions

Nbc Palm Spring Logo

Download our App

Apple Store Logo

Play Store Logo