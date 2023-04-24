Man Found in Van In Norco Lot Died of Apparent Self-Inflicted Gunshot

NORCO (CNS) – Deputies from the Jurupa Valley station responded to a parking lot in Norco to check on the welfare of a 58-year-old man in a Dodge van.

The lot is located in the 3500 block of Hamner Avenue and the 911 call came in just before 3 p.m., said Riverside county Sheriff’s Sgt. Bobby Albarran.

Deputies made entry into the van and found the man was dead, Albarran said.

Investigators later found a suicide not and a revolver. The deceased man apparently suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Albarran said.

Anyone with information on this death was asked to call the Jurupa station at 951-955-2600.

