Man Suspected of Fatally Shooting Azusa Resident in MoVal

MORENO VALLEY (CNS) – A 38-year-old man suspected of gunning down an Azusa resident during a confrontation in Moreno Valley was behind bars Monday.

David Diaz of Los Angeles was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside Monday on suspicion of murder for the slaying Sunday of 44-year-old Giovanni Ibarra.

Diaz is being held in lieu of $1 million bail.

According to Riverside County sheriff’s Sgt. Steve Brosche, about 2:30 a.m. Sunday, Diaz and the victim were involved in an unspecified confrontation in the 25000 block of Joshua Avenue, near Agave Street.

During the encounter, the suspect allegedly pulled a gun and opened fire, mortally wounding Ibarra, Brosche said.

He said the suspect immediately fled, and witnesses called 911.

Patrol deputies reached the location minutes later and found the victim unconscious and severely wounded. Despite attempts to revive him, paramedics pronounced Ibarra dead at the scene, according to Brosche.

Central Homicide Units developed leads pointing to Diaz as the alleged shooter, and he was tracked to Otay Mesa in San Diego County, where he was taken into custody without incident late Sunday night.

Detectives took him to the downtown Riverside jail in the predawn hours Monday.

A possible motive for the alleged attack was not disclosed.

Background information on the suspect was unavailable.

