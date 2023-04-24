Skrillex, Four Tet and Fred Again Will Close Out Coachella Music Festival

INDIO (CNS) – Skrillex, Four Tet and Fred Again will close out the last weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival Sunday evening, following a performance from Blink-182, replacing Frank Ocean who dropped his headlining spot due to a leg injury.

Ocean was originally set to close out the festival, but after a much- criticized performance during the first weekend, he backed out of the second weekend, citing a leg injury, according to multiple reports.

“After suffering an injury to his leg on festival grounds in the week leading up to Weekend 1 … Frank Ocean was unable to perform the intended show but was still intent on performing, and in 72 hours, the show was reworked out of necessity,” a representative for Ocean told the Los Angeles Times and Variety, in regard to the singer’s performance this past weekend.

“On doctor’s advice, (Ocean) is not able to perform Weekend 2 due to two fractures and a sprain in his left leg.”

Instead, Blink-182 will headline the Coachella stage at 9:20 p.m. before Skrillex, Four Tet, and Fred Again close out the night starting at 10:25 p.m., replacing Ocean.

They’ll take over the stage following performances from Bjork, Kali Uchis, Porter Robinson and GloRilla.

Sunday’s performances will begin as early as noon on two of seven stages — Coachella Stage, Outdoor Theatre, Sonora, Gobi, Mojave, Sahara and Yuma, according to festival officials. Eric Sanchez and Minus the Light will kick off the festival with performances at Sonora and Yuma.

Performances on Sonora following Eric Sanchez will include Conexion Divina, Los Bitchos, Alex G, Mareux, Sudan Archives and others, while performances on Yuma following Minus The Light will consist of Airrica, Cassian, Camelphat, and Adam Beyer among others.

Bad Bunny had a late-night headlining performance on Friday, following performances from Gorillaz, Burna Boy, Becky G, Pusha T, and Doechii. Other acts who performed Friday include the Chemical Brothers, Metro Boomin, SG Lewis, YUNGBLUD, Malaa, Dombresky and Blondie among others.

Blackpink headlined Saturday night, following performances from Rosalia, Charli XCX, 070 Shake, and Marc Rebillet. Other acts from Saturday include $uicideboy$, Labrinth, Earthgang, boygenius, Yung Lean and Umi, among others.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.