Some Temps May Reach Triple Digits This Week in Riverside County

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – Forecasters predict warm weather this week in Riverside County with some areas reaching the triple digits, according to the National Weather Service.

Sunday’s temperatures were in the mid-80s for downtown Riverside and Hemet, while Temecula reached the high 70s. Coachella and Palm Springs were in the mid-90s.

Temperatures will continue to increase Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday throughout the county before reaching the 90s and triple digits on Thursday, forecasters said.

Temecula is one of the few areas that is not expected to reach the 90s this week. Temperatures in the area will reach a high of 82 on Thursday, making it the hottest day of the week.

Coachella and Palm Springs will reach 100 on Thursday and 101 on Friday, according to current forecasts, before dropping back to 99 on Saturday.

Night temperatures in downtown Riverside, Hemet and Temecula will be in the 50s this week, while Coachella and Palm Springs will have warmer nights ranging from the mid-60s to low 70s, the NWS reported.

