Ten People Arrested During DUI Checkpoint in Menifee

City News Service Pristine Villarreal

MENIFEE (CNS) – Ten people were arrested during a DUI checkpoint in Menifee, the Menifee Police Department announced Sunday.

The checkpoint was conducted between 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Scott Road and Brighton Wood Street.

Two people were arrested for allegedly driving under the influence and eight others were arrested for allegedly driving with a suspended or revoked license or driving without one, police said.

“The Menifee Police Department is 100% committed to preventing, deterring, and arresting impaired drivers in Menifee,” Sgt. Matthew Bloch said.

Funding for the checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.

