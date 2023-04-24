Trial Proceedings Begin Next Week For Young Man Accused Of Killing Partygoer

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – Jury selection will get underway next week for the trial of a young man accused of gunning down an 18-year-old partygoer during a revenge attack in Moreno Valley.

Darren Peter Zesk, 22, of Riverside is charged with first-degree murder, a special circumstance allegation of lying in wait and sentence- enhancing gun and great bodily injury allegations for the 2020 slaying of Massai Cole of Inglewood.

Last week, Zesk’s case was assigned to Riverside County Superior Court Judge Bernard Schwartz, who ruled on pretrial motions regarding scheduling, witnesses and other matters. Schwartz ordered several panels of prospective jurors to the Riverside Hall of Justice on May 4 for screening as to their availability and qualifications.

Jury selection is expected to span at least a week, with opening statements expected in the third week of May.

Zesk is being held in lieu of $2 million bail at the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta.

His cousin, 21-year-old Jared Lee Zesk of Riverside, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and was sentenced last June to 11 years in state prison. Prosecutors dropped a murder charge against him as part of the plea agreement.

Darren Zesk is accused of gunning down Cole on the night of Feb. 1, 2020.

According to evidence presented at the defendants’ preliminary hearing in July of that year, the cousins were partying with others at a house in the 16500 block of Century Street, near Krameria Avenue, when a fistfight erupted between the Zesks and other celebrants, prompting the hosts to kick the young men off of the property.

The Zesks left, but returned 90 minutes later, and Darren Zesk allegedly shot Cole at point-blank range, firing several bullets into the victim’s upper body. He died at the scene.

The Zesks fled to Riverside, where Darren Zesk was arrested without incident 30 minutes later on Huston Drive, according to sheriff’s officials. Jared Zesk was taken into custody three days later in Jurupa Valley.

The District Attorney’s Office had filed a hate crime allegation in the case — Darren Zesk is Caucasian, and the victim was Black. However, the defendant’s attorney last year successfully argued for the allegation to be stricken, over prosecutors’ objections, according to court documents.

Zesk has no documented prior felony convictions.

