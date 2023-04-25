Authorities ID Woman Fatally Struck by Semi-Truck on I-10

City News Service Pristine Villarreal

INDIO (CNS) – Authorities Tuesday identified a pedestrian who was fatally struck by a semi-truck on a freeway in Indio last night.

The Riverside County coroner’s office identified the victim as 40-year- old Blanca Quevedo of Thermal.

Fire crews responded to Eastbound Interstate 10 near Jackson Street in Indio shortly after 10 p.m. Monday to a report of a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle, according to the Riverside County Fire Department

The pedestrian was struck by a semi-truck and died at the scene, fire officials said. Officers from Indio’s California Highway Patrol office were investigating the death.

According to the coroner’s office, Quevedo was injured at 10:04 p.m. and succumbed to her injuries at 10:15 p.m. Monday.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.

Trending Now

Follow us on Facebook

Privacy Policy

Suscribe Form Desktop

CONTACT US!

Submit your suggestions and questions

Nbc Palm Spring Logo

Download our App

Apple Store Logo

Play Store Logo