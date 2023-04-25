Jury Seated for Trial of Felon Who Allegedly Shot Roommate

BANNING (CNS) – A jury was seated Monday for the trial of a 40-year-old convicted felon accused of chasing down and shooting his roommate during an altercation that erupted over money at their Hemet apartment.

Dante Trimell Cooper was arrested in March 2022 after the alleged attack in the 300 block of West Kimball Avenue, near State Street.

Cooper is charged with attempted murder, being a felon in possession of a loaded gun and sentence-enhancing gun and great bodily injury allegations.

Riverside County Superior Court Judge Rene Navarro swore in a panel Monday to hear evidence in the trial, after which the prosecution and defense made opening statements, and prosecutors called their first witness.

Navarro ordered jurors to return to the Banning Justice Center Tuesday to hear further testimony.

Cooper is being held on $1 million bail at the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning.

According to Hemet Police Department Lt. Nathan Miller, about 4:30 p.m. on March 2, 2022, the defendant was involved in a heated exchange with his roommate, identified only as a 42-year-old man with the initials “J.M.,” at their apartment.

Miller said the argument, connected to cost sharing, escalated into a fight, and the roommate “hit (the defendant) in the face and head and began running.”

“(Cooper) chased after the man and then shot him several times,” Miller said.

Patrol officers reached the location within a couple of minutes and found the victim wounded but conscious, according to Miller.

Miller said the man pointed out Cooper, who was nearby, and he was taken into custody without a struggle.

The victim underwent surgery at a regional trauma center and has since recovered.

Cooper was treated for his injuries and transported to jail.

Court records show that Cooper was convicted in 2002 of voluntary manslaughter with a firearm in San Diego County. There was no indication of how much time he served in state prison.

