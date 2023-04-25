Man Attacked by Would-Be Carjackers in Moreno Valley

MORENO VALLEY (CNS) – A motorist sleeping in his car near a Moreno Valley mall was attacked Tuesday by two assailants who attempted to carjack him at gunpoint but ultimately fled without taking anything.

The attack happened at about 3:50 a.m. Tuesday in the 12600 block of Frederick Street, near Centerpoint Drive, less than a block from the Towngate Shopping Center, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Sgt. Don Atkinson said the victim, identified only as a 23-year-old Moreno Valley man, was asleep in his vehicle when two males, one armed with a black handgun, broke the driver’s side window.

“The first suspect pointed the firearm at the victim, threatened him with bodily harm if he drove away … (then) entered the vehicle and physically assaulted the victim,” Atkinson said.

He said the motorist jumped out of his car and ran to get help, prompting the two suspects to flee in an unknown direction.

The victim was treated at the scene for minor injuries, according to Atkinson.

The whereabouts of the two men were unknown Tuesday afternoon. No further descriptions were provided.

Anyone with information about the crime was asked to contact the sheriff’s Moreno Valley station at 951-486-6700.

