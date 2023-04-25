One Injured, Five Displaced by House Fire in San Jacinto

SAN JACINTO (CNS) – One person was hospitalized with minor to moderate burns and two adults and three children were left temporarily without shelter following a fire Monday evening in San Jacinto.

Firefighters were called at 9:08 p.m. to the 700 block of Sweet Clover Loop where they found the garage of a two-story, single-family home well- involved with flames, the Riverside County Fire Department reported.

The fire was contained at 9:39 p.m. and those who were displaced by the fire are being assisted by American Red Cross, a department official said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

