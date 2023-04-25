Two-Night Vigils for Victims of Violent Crimes Begins Tuesday evening

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – For the first time in four years, there will be a candlelight vigil in Riverside County Tuesday evening to honor the memories of those whose lives were taken in acts of violence.

This week is National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, recognized in special ceremonies hosted by the county District Attorney’s Office.

The last time the agency had a vigil was in April 2019, but canceled the ones planned in 2020 after the coronavirus public health lockdowns were declared. The 2021 and 2022 events were additionally tabled as precautionary measures due to ongoing uncertainties about exposure risks.

The first of two public memorials — both beginning at 7 p.m. — is slated for Tuesday in the amphitheater of the Palm Desert Civic Center, 43-900 San Pablo Ave.

Mimi Pena, a Coachella Valley mom, will be the keynote speaker, detailing the killing of her 2-year-old daughter.

“Mimi will be talking about the challenges she encountered and overcame throughout the process of seeking justice,” according to a D.A.’s office statement. “Mimi will share her advice for learning and finding support.”

The second and final vigil will be on Wednesday, beginning with a brief ceremony outside the Riverside Historic Courthouse, 4050 Main St., from which attendees will walk and gather at the Victims’ Memorial Courtyard, adjacent to the D.A.’s headquarters at 3960 Orange St.

During that vigil, Julia and Lino Asencio will impart how they lost their sons, Elijah and Jeremiah, in a drive-by attack in Moreno Valley.

“Julia will share how she and Lino have navigated the challenges of the juvenile justice system and the relationships lost and gained following the death of their children,” the D.A.’s office stated.

Names recently added to the Victims Memorial Wall will also be unveiled.

District Attorney Mike Hestrin and other staff will attend both gatherings, which will be livestreamed via Facebook.com/RivCoDA.

Further information regarding the services can be found at http://rivcoda.org/.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.