“Judy Blume Forever” Filmmakers Davina Pardo and Leah Wolchok Talk About Eye-Opening Documentary

Judy Blume is one of the most beloved, influential, and controversial American authors and she’s finally getting a documentary treatment. Filmmakers Davina Pardo and Leah Wolchok set their sights on the writer in the eye-opening and entertaining Amazon Studios documentary “Judy Blume Forever.”

I sat down with both Pardo and Wolchok to talk about their intent in making the documentary, their creative vision, and what does Judy Blume thinks of the film?

Check out our interview below. For our complete look at “Judy Blume Forever,” click here.

“Judy Blume Forever” is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.