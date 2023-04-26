Two-Day Cathedral City Road Project to Affect Traffic Wednesday

(CNS) – A two-day lane closure will affect traffic in parts of Cathedral City starting Wednesday due to a road project.

The southbound lane of Date Palm from Interstate 10 to Varner Road will be closed from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, according to Cathedral City’s communications and events manager Ryan Hunt.

Cars will only be able to travel north on one lane of Date Palm until Thursday afternoon when the Rubberized Emulsion Aggregate Slurry project is expected to be complete.

Hunt said that cars driving north on Date Palm will only be able to make left and right turns once they reach Varner Road.

“The city effectively uses (REAS) as the primary pavement maintenance surface treatment to preserve the asphalt on public streets,” Hunt said in a statement. “`REAS’ is a roadway treatment that has proven effective due to its durability, longevity, and the added benefit of dampening roadway tire noise.”

Since the project began April 11, REAS has been applied to the La Pasada neighborhood, Avenida Maravilla, Avenida La Paz and Avenida La Vista, according to Hunt. Affected residents and visitors were notified via street signage and door hangers about the upcoming work, parking and street access limitations three days in advance of each REAS application.

Anyone with questions about the projects was encouraged to call the city’s assistant engineer Andrew Lee at 760-770-0319.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.