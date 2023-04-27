Four Coachella Teens Arrested for Fleeing From Deputies, Having Firearms

COACHELLA (CNS) – Four Coachella teens were arrested for fleeing from pursuing deputies and being in possession of multiple firearms, authorities said Thursday.

The Thermal sheriff’s station Special Investigations Unit conducted a surveillance operation around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday in Coachella in response to recent criminal activity, according to Sgt. David Aldrich of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Aldrich said that when the Coachella Community Action Team tried to stop a black Nissan Sentra which had caught the attention of surveillance units near Avenue 52 and Genoa Street, instead of stopping, it led deputies on a pursuit through Coachella and into Indio.

During the pursuit, the car was involved in a non-injury minor traffic collision in the intersection of Monroe Street and Avenue 48 in Indio, but continued to evade pursuing units, according to Aldrich.

The car then briefly stopped at an apartment complex in the 82100 block of Dr. Carreon Boulevard, where two boys, 14 and 17, exited and ran as the car drove off again, Aldrich said.

A perimeter was established in the area and the teens were found hiding in another vehicle, according to Aldrich. The 17-year-old boy at the wheel of the Nissan and the 14-year-old boy in the passenger seat were stopped in the intersection of Highway 111 and Indio Boulevard. They were all taken into custody without incident and deputies served search warrants on the involved vehicles, where multiple firearms were found, Aldrich said.

The driver was booked into Juvenile Hall in Indio on suspicion of felony evading, hit-and-run traffic collision and being a minor in possession of a loaded firearm and ammunition, Aldrich said. The other teens were booked for resisting arrest and being minors in possession of a loaded firearm and ammunition.

Their identities were withheld due to their ages.

Anyone with additional information on the pursuit was asked to call Corporal McTigue of the Thermal sheriff’s station at 760-863-8107 or Valley Crimestoppers at 760-341-7867(STOP).

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.