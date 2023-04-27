Free Movie Screening to Preview Coachella Valley Filipino Festival

The Coachella Valley Filipino Festival will happen in October but savor the taste this Sunday for a free screening of “Ulam: Main Dish” at the Palm Springs Cultural Center.

Alexandra Cuerdo, director of the film, will join Manny the Movie Guy for a live Q&A after the screening on April 30th at 5pm. Don’t miss this unique opportunity to dive deeper into the world of Filipino-American cuisine and culture!

Click here to get your free tickets.

ULAM: Main Dish is a documentary by Filipino-American filmmaker Alexandra Cuerdo which explores the rise of Filipino food in America through the experiences of award-winning Filipino-American chefs. The film celebrates the cultural significance of Filipino cuisine and identity, while also confronting the challenges of representing both Filipino and American culture.

Alexandra Cuerdo is a Filipino-American director, producer and editor, recently named one of the 100 Most Influential Filipina Women In the World by the Filipina Women’s Network. MSN ranks her feature directorial debut, ULAM: Main Dish as one of the “Top 5 Food Documentaries to Watch” now. ULAM had its sold-out world premiere as one of 5 films in Launch at the San Francisco International Film Festival in April 2018, and has continued to play sold-out screenings at festivals in Hawaii, San Diego, Newport Beach and Los Angeles. It has been selected as the Closing Night film for the 2018 Asian American International Film Festival in New York City. Alexandra’s work has been featured in the New York Times, the Los Angeles Times, BuzzFeed, Vogue, TimeOut, Filmmaker Magazine, Eater and more. The Pulitzer Prize-winning critic Jonathan Gold called Alexandra’s film a “love letter” to Filipino food, and Stark Insider has crowned ULAM with “Four Stars — Smashing.”

The preview event is a prelude to the Coachella Valley Filipino Festival, which will take place on Sunday, October 8th, from 11am to 5pm at the Palm Springs Cultural Center. This free and family-friendly festival will celebrate the rich cultural heritage of the local Fil-Am community through food, arts, music, and more. This will be the first cultural festival of this scale celebrating Filipino heritage in the Coachella Valley.