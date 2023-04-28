Suspect in 2016 Temecula Killing Identified

TEMECULA (CNS) – A 42-year-old man imprisoned for an unrelated homicide was identified Thursday as the suspect in the 2016 killing of a 28-year- old woman within the Pechanga Indian Reservation in Temecula.

Melvin Marrufo Jr., was identified as the suspect in the killing of Julia Moreno, a Hemet resident, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department announced Thursday.

Deputies assigned to the Southwest Sheriff’s Station were dispatched at 5:02 a.m. on Aug. 29, 2016, to an unresponsive woman on the 12000 block of Pechanga Road, according to Sgt. Ed Baeza. Upon arriving, deputies located Moreno who was pronounced dead by Riverside County Fire Department personnel who had arrived before the deputies, Baeza said.

Marrufo, who lived in San Jacinto, was identified as the suspect. There are no other outstanding suspects involved in Moreno’s killing, Baeza said.

Anyone with further information regarding Moreno’s killing was urged to call Master Investigator A. Loureiro of the Central Homicide Unit at 951-955- 2777.

