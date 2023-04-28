Two Injured When Car Crashes into MoVal Residence

MORENO VALLEY (CNS) – A motorist plowed through the front of a house in Moreno Valley Friday, injuring himself and the resident.

The crash happened about 1 a.m. at Windjammer Drive and Kitching Street, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Sgt. Adel Botros said that the driver, whose identity was not released, was southbound on Kitching when he “lost control” for reasons unknown, causing the vehicle to veer to the east, across northbound lanes.

The car struck a single-story residence on Windjammer, Botros said.

According to the sergeant, the occupant of the property, also not identified, and the motorist suffered unspecified injuries and were taken to Riverside University Medical Center for treatment.

Botros said that neither alcohol nor drugs appear to be factors in the crash, and there was no evidence of reckless driving. The investigation is ongoing.

