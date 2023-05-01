Average Riverside County Gas Price Ends Downward Trend

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County rose two-tenths of a cent Monday to $4.822, ending a streak of 10 decrease in the last 12 days.

The average price is 1.9 cents less than one week ago, 5.1 cents more than one month ago, and 93 cents less than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It has dropped $1.555 since rising to a record $6.373 on Oct. 5.

The national average price dropped for the 11th consecutive day following a 23-day streak of increases, falling one-tenth of a cent to $3.61. The national average price is 5.7 cents less than one week ago, 10.6 cents more than one month ago, and 57.7 cents less than one year ago. It has dropped $1.406 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14.

“The national average reached $3.68 (April 19), and that might be the peak price for now,” said Andrew Gross, an AAA national public relations manager. “As long as the oil cost keeps wobbling around the low to mid $70s per barrel, drivers will benefit when they fuel up.”

