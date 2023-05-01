Chance of Showers, Strong Winds Predicted for Riverside County

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – Forecasters are predicting a chance of showers and some windy weather in Riverside County this week.

There is a 40% chance of rain Monday with scattered showers and area of drizzle expected in the valleys and Inland Empire. It will be cloudy, cool and windy.

Sunny skies and warm temperatures prevailed Sunday, with a high of 103 in Coachella and 101 in Palm Springs. Hemet was expected to reach 84 and downtown Riverside 82, while Temecula will reach 73.

However, skies will be mostly cloudy throughout the week with slight chances of rain starting Monday night, according to the National Weather Service. On Thursday, showers are likely in downtown Riverside, Hemet and Temecula. A slight chances of showers will remain in those areas until Friday before sunny skies return Saturday, the NWS said.

The weather service issued a wind advisory for Coachella and Palm Springs effective from 11 a.m. Monday to 1 a.m. Tuesday. Winds are predicted to range between 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

“Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle,” the NWS advised.

