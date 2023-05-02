Chance of Showers, Strong Winds Predicted for Riverside County

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – Forecasters are predicting a chance of showers and some windy weather in Riverside County this week.

There is a 20% chance of rain Tuesday with scattered showers and area of drizzle expected in the valleys and Inland Empire. It will be cloudy, cool and windy.

Skies will be mostly cloudy throughout the week and rain moved into the region Monday night. On Thursday, showers are likely in downtown Riverside, Hemet and Temecula. A slight chances of showers will remain in those areas until Friday before sunny skies return Saturday, the National Weather Service said.

The weather service issued a wind advisory for Coachella and Palm Springs effective from 11 a.m. Monday to 1 a.m. Tuesday. Winds are predicted to diminish Tuesday and range between 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

“Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle,” the NWS advised.

