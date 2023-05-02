Felon Arrested for Allegedly Having Explosive Device, Firing Shot

DESERT HOT SPRINGS (CNS) – A 31-year-old felon suspected of firing a gunshot inside a Desert Hot Springs home and having an explosive device was arrested early Tuesday.

Sean Daniel Bejarano of Desert Hot Springs was arrested Tuesday morning on suspicion of attempted murder, assault with a firearm, being a felon in possession of a firearm and being in possession of a destructive device, according to the Desert Hot Springs Police Department.

Officers responded at 12:07 a.m. Tuesday to the 12200 block of Ocotillo Road to a report of a disturbance involving a firearm.

“While en route to the call, officers were advised that a gunshot had been fired inside the residence,” police said in a statement. “Officers arrived and encountered an adult male armed with a rifle standing in the front walkway of the residence.”

The suspect allegedly fled into the home and barricaded himself. The other occupants in the home were escorted to safety.

Bejarano was subsequently taken into custody with assistance from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department SWAT team, according to police.

After his arrest, detectives from the police department searched the home, where they found a suspected explosive device, police said. It was secured and removed from the home by bomb technicians from the sheriff department’s Bomb Squad.

Bejarano was booked into the John J. Benoit Detention Center in Indio where he remains held on $1 million bail.

