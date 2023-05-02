Police Search for Homeless Man Who Allegedly Stabbed Bus Driver

CATHEDRAL CITY (CNS) – Police Tuesday continued to search for a homeless man suspected of stabbing a bus driver during an altercation in Cathedral City.

At around 4 p.m. Sunday, a bus driver going to Palm Springs from Palm Desert asked a young man to stop smoking over the PA system, according to Commander Julio Luna of the Cathedral City Police Department.

Luna said the man refused so the driver asked for assistance from another driver to get him off the bus at the next scheduled stop, in the 68700 block of B Street in Cathedral City.

Once outside the bus, a physical altercation ensued between the driver and the suspect, Luna said in a statement.

“During the altercation, the male retrieved a knife from his rear pocket and stabbed the driver in the left torso,” he said.

The driver was treated on the scene by Cathedral City Fire Department personnel and was subsequently taken to the Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Luna.

When officers arrived on the scene, they were unable to find the suspect, Luna said.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call the police department at 760-770-0300 or Coachella Valley Crime Stoppers anonymously at 760-341-7867 (STOP).

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.