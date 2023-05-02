Rauw Alejandro Acrisure Concert Cancelled Due to an Injury

Fans of Rauw Alejandro in the Coachella Valley are disappointed to learn that the artist’s May 2 concert at Acrisure Arena has been cancelled due to an injury.

According to a statement released by the artist’s team, doctors ordered Rauw to take time off to rest and recover from a groin injury in order to prevent further delays in his concert tour.

Despite the artist’s insistence on continuing with the show, the decision was made to cancel the performance for the sake of his health and to prevent the risk of further injury.

Ticket holders for the cancelled concert can expect automatic refunds for their purchases.

Rauw Alejandro, also known as EL Zorro, expressed his regret at missing out on the chance to perform for his fans in the valley. He has promised to make up the cancelled show when he is back to full fitness and ready to deliver a performance that fans deserve.

This cancellation comes after over 20 shows of Rauw Alejandro’s Saturno World Tour.

Fans can keep up-to-date with the latest news and updates regarding the tour by visiting the artist’s official website at www.rauwalejandro.com.