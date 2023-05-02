Rep. Raul Ruiz Discusses 2023 Farm Bill with Valley Farmworkers

Congressman Raul Ruiz met with local farmworkers in Thermal on Tuesday to discuss the 2023 Farm Bill.

The sessions were divided into two parts: one focused on farmworker needs and the other on agricultural and food programs.

Dr. Ruiz hosted the event at Coachella Valley Unified School District where local farmers and their advocates shared what they feel needs to be included in this next farm bill.

The bill is a multi-year law that is reauthorized every five years and includes programs like nutrition assistance and farm commodity support.

It also focuses on crop insurance, farm subsidies, rural development, conservation efforts and more.

“We have an opportunity every so often to really advocate and tailor the Farm Bill to work for our growers for their competitiveness in our nation to protect them from any international unfair competition,” Dr. Ruiz explained. “But it also helps our farmworkers in the issues of housing, education and healthcare to stabilize the workforce in order to really have stability in our industry here.”

Two USDA representatives were also in attendance: Maria Gallegos Herrera, State Director for California Rural Development and Tomas Aguilar Campos, District Conservation of Natural Resources Conservation Services.

In years past, Dr. Ruiz’s provisions have been included in this bill which focused on bolstering competition for Coachella Valley grape growers and getting the USDA more involved in Salton Sea projects.

The 2018 Farm Bill helped the Salton Sea become eligible for millions in federal funding and, for the first time, granted access to guaranteed funding to help fix environmental and public health issues caused by agriculture.

Most importantly, Dr. Ruiz wanted to make sure local voices are heard in Washington D.C. so bills like this one can directly impact our valley.