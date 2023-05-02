Senior Struck, Killed by Truck on Beaumont Street

BEAUMONT (CNS) – A senior was killed when she was struck by a truck while walking along a Beaumont street, authorities said Tuesday.

Pla Khang, 84, of Banning was fatally hit about 8:40 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Highland Springs Avenue and Sixth Street, according to the Beaumont Police Department.

The agency said Khang was on Sixth, walking in an unknown direction, when the big rig ran into her. The driver immediately stopped, police said.

Witnesses called 911, and Riverside County Fire Department paramedics reached the location minutes later, pronouncing the victim dead at the scene.

Patrol officers interviewed the trucker, who was not intoxicated and was ultimately released at the scene, according to the police department.

The investigation was ongoing, and anyone with information about the death was asked to contact the agency’s traffic bureau at 951-769-8500.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.