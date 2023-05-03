Desert Jet Rated a Top FBO in the Country, #1 in the Coachella Valley

Desert Jet Center at Jacqueline Cochran Regional Airport in Thermal, has been named among the Top Rated Fixed Base Operators (FBOs) in the Americas and rated #1 FBO in Palm Springs, CA, for the second consecutive year. The announcement was made in the Aviation International News (AIN) FBO Survey 2023.

The survey rates FBOs across five categories: line service, passenger amenities, pilot amenities, facilities, and customer service representatives (CSRs). FBOs must demonstrate consistency in all categories to place at the top of the survey.

Desert Jet Center’s exceptional service delivery, modern amenities, focus on safety, and on-site extended aviation services have helped them maintain their commitment to elevating the customer experience. The results of the 2023 AIN survey recognized the team at Desert Jet Center for their effort and professionalism.

General Manager Roman Mendez expressed his excitement at being acknowledged as one of the top-rated FBOs in the Western Region for the second year running. “Our team takes tremendous pride in providing a special experience for each of our guests, and it’s inspiring to receive such overwhelming support back from them,” he said.

CEO Jared Fox added, “We set the goal of being the best FBO in the world and continue to work towards achieving that objective. It is a real honor to have our hard work and dedication recognized by the great pilots, aviation professionals, and travelers that use Desert Jet Center when visiting the Coachella Valley.”

Desert Jet Center’s Line Service Technicians were also rated #2 in all the Americas, with Guest Service Manager Melina Verdugo noted among a few select individuals in the Above & Beyond category.

Desert Jet Center is described as the gateway to the Coachella Valley, and their executive terminal and hangar facility have helped them earn a reputation as one of the best FBOs in the region. The team’s commitment to providing an exceptional experience to every guest has been recognized once again, cementing their position as a leader in the aviation industry.

For more information about Desert Jet, visit www.desertjet.com or call (800) 381-JETS.