Mid-Valley Kidnapping Leaves Victim Stranded in Desert Hot Springs

Riverside County Deputies are investigating a kidnapping and robbery that took place Tuesday afternoon that started in Thousand Palms and ended in Desert Hot Springs.

According to reports, deputies were dispatched to the 72000 block of Varner Road, at the Flying Jay, where the victim had been robbed at gunpoint.

The investigation revealed that the suspects then forced the victim to drive them to the area of Mountain View Rd. in Desert Hot Springs, where they took the property and fled in a separate vehicle.

The victim was not injured in the incident.

As of now, the investigation is ongoing, and no suspects have been located. Law enforcement officials have not released any additional information regarding the case.

Deputies urge the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity immediately.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.