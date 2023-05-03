Spotlight 29 Casino to Host Free Cinco de Mayo Tribute Concert to Selena

(CNS) – Spotlight 29 Casino will host a free Cinco De Mayo tribute concert to Selena on Friday to celebrate the music of the late singer.

The event will open its doors to the public at 7 p.m. Friday in the casino’s showroom, 46200 Harrison Place. The tribute band Amor Prohibido will take the stage at 8 p.m., taking attendees back to the ’90s through Selena’s music.

“Hailed by critics and fans as one of the best Selena tributes, Amor Prohibido has sold out more shows than any other tribute band,” Spotlight 29 officials said in a statement. “For nearly a decade, Nira Perez has stunned fans with her resemblance, exact mannerisms and identical voice to Selena.”

The casino will also feature food and drink specials throughout the day, in celebration of Cinco de Mayo.

Selena Quintanilla Pérez was shot and killed on March 31, 1995, by Yolanda Saldivar, a onetime friend and the former manager of her Selena Etc. boutiques. Saldivar was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison, although she will be eligible for parole in 2025.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.