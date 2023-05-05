One-on-one with Firebirds’ Man of the Year: Brogan Rafferty

The Coachella Valley Firebirds lit up Acrisure Arena to extend their playoff run and force a Game 5. However, they’re not only rooted on for what they do on the ice, but also what they do off the ice.

Defenseman Brogan Rafferty was named the Firebirds’ winner of the the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year award.

NEWS: Brogan Rafferty has been named the #CVFirebirds' winner of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year Award! Congrats, Brogan!https://t.co/7gC5pHYWBw | #FiredUp pic.twitter.com/YpjLd4pTl9 — x – Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) May 2, 2023

Rafferty called it an honor to be nominated for the award, but he also praised the outpour of support from the community. Rafferty

Back in March, he and his wife started the #MilesforMadison, his niece, — where several people with the team and the public joined the Rafferty family to walk to bring awareness for Cerebral Palsy.

“I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t here without my niece, Madison. I think a big part in why I was nominated for the award. And yeah, like I said, I’m just really appreciative of it.”

But he also noted the big turnout for the cause.

“It just kind of grew the community, kind of took us to the next level. We were very surprised by the support we got from the community, but it’s just stuff like that that makes you really appreciate where you play and who you’re playing in front of every night. And the community had a huge part in that, in spreading the word and raising money for her. They kind of blew the thing to heights that we never even imagined.”

And it wasn’t just the walk for awareness, it’s every night inside Acrisure Arena that sticks with Rafferty as well as the rest of the Firebirds.

“It’s been amazing. I mean, you think of Southern California, the hockey market is growing, but we did not expect it to be this rabid of fans. I say that in a good way. The support that we’ve gotten down here, the sold out crowds every night, the autograph signings and meeting everybody and hearing their story and how much they love and support us. It’s just been very humbling and we’re excited to play in front of them every night.”

And how big of a role did the fans inside Acrisure play in helping fire up the team in a need to win Game 4? Well, Rafferty says it was probably the loudest they’ve ever heard it.

“That’s the feeling that we played for. And I think that’s the feeling that the fans come and watch us play. That’s the kind of energy that they want to see us play with during the game. And a lot of that is from the fans like they fuel us to, to have that extra, that extra step, that extra jump during the game.”

All in all, Rafferty says it’s been a pleasure that the fans across the Coachella Valley have shown up the way they have for the team every single time.

“It’s awesome seeing the fans every night and wearing the firebird stuff. And even when we’re around town, we see bumper stickers and T shirts and jerseys and we see all the little kids here and it’s great to be able to influence them and give the community something to be excited about and to come watch us play.”