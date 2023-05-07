Palm Springs Vintage Market To Return Next October

Here at home, today was the last day of the season for the Palm Springs Vintage Market.

It’s one of the hidden gems of the desert which runs from October through May.

The market is filled with one of a kind products, from not only small businesses here in the valley but from businesses all across the country.

“People are like really open minded. They love art. They love creativity. They’re all creative themselves, so it’s like you feel good and get the message behind art.” says Claudia Leyerer a vendor from Venice, California.

Every first Sunday of the month between the months of October through May, the Palm Springs Vintage Market takes over the Camelot Theatre parking lot.

“Collectors and dealers and mid century modern aficionados come to sell and buy wares, clothing, furniture, art, jewelry.” says Mindy King, the Promoter for the Palm Springs Vintage Market.

King says everything sold at the market is vintage, with the vendors coming from near and far to sell their goods.

“They do travel to get here because it is a specialty market, Palm Springs being so architecturally important. You find all of the original furnishings here.”

Like the Flores sisters, who drive down every month from L.A., to showcase their business.

“We are selling vintage clothing, recycled fashion from all eras, all styles.” says Vanessa Flores.

The sisters say besides enjoying the environment, they feel inspired every visit down to the desert.

Other vendors like Cameron Pack say the market in Palm Springs is different, the customers have a deeper appreciation for the products.

“People seem to know about vintage décor and so they’re looking for particular things they already know about, for example, a designer or a certain piece of art, and they’re passionate about it and they’re willing to pay good prices for it.”

With one bigger picture in mind.

“Which is really the socially responsible thing to do as far as sustainability and reusing things that are already out in the world.” King says.

The market will make its return to the Camelot Theatre parking lot on the first Sunday of next October.