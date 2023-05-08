Armed Man Robs Moreno Valley Business, Still At Large

MORENO VALLEY (CNS) – An armed robber made off with an undisclosed amount of cash after holding up a business in Moreno Valley, authorities said Sunday.

Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s Moreno Valley station responded to the business in the 16400 block of Perris Boulevard at 11:23 p.m. Saturday.

They learned that a man entered the business armed with a handgun and demanded money from the store clerks. The suspect fled the location with an undisclosed amount of cash.

He was described as an adult male in his 20s wearing a white hoodie, black pants, and black bandana over his face. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

The investigation was ongoing. Anyone with relevant information was asked to contact Deputy J. Padilla 951-486-6700.

