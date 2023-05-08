Authorities Mitigating Diesel Leak From Semi-Truck in Temecula

TEMECULA (CNS) – Firefighters were cleaning up a fuel leak from a semi- truck Sunday in Temecula.

The leak was reported at around 10:10 a.m. Sunday in the 40000 block of Village Road. Approximately 20-30 gallons of diesel fuel leaked onto the ground from the truck’s punctured tank, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Firefighters from the department’s Hazardous Materials Team were working with Temecula Public Works personnel to clean up the fuel.

