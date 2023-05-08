Authorities Seize Over $1 Million in Goods at Marijuana Dispensary

JURUPA VALLEY (CNS) – Authorities seized over $1 million worth of processed marijuana, marijuana concentrates, vapes, edible items and psilocybin mushrooms at an unlicensed marijuana dispensary in Jurupa Valley, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department announced Sunday.

Deputies from the department’s Jurupa Valley station responded to the 1700 block of Production Circle at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday regarding a disturbance. Upon arrival, numerous people attempted to flee, according to deputies, but several were detained.

Deputies found evidence of an illegal or unlicensed marijuana dispensary, secured the location and subsequently obtained a search warrant.

Members of the sheriff’s Marijuana Enforcement Team allegedly found approximately 115 pounds of processed marijuana, 10 pounds of psilocybin mushrooms, 100 pounds of marijuana concentrate, 2,400 marijuana vapes and 1,200 edible marijuana items.

The investigation was ongoing. Anyone with relevant information was asked to contact Deputy Butler at 951-955-2600.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.