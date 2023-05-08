Rancho Mirage Chamber Welcomes Guadalupe Fox as Director of Events & Sponsorships

The Rancho Mirage Chamber of Commerce announced the addition of Guadalupe A. Fox to their team as Director of Events & Sponsorships.

With over five years of experience in local chamber of commerce event planning, Guadalupe will lead the planning efforts for Rancho Mirage Chamber’s flagship events, including the Rancho Mirage 50th Anniversary State of the City, Coachella Valley Small Business EXPO, Chamber Masters Golf Tournament, Marketing Summit, The Rammys Business Awards Dinner, Summer Speaker Series, Taste of Summer Rancho Mirage, Legislative Luncheons, and educational series, as well as managing sponsorships and exposure for these events.

“Working at the Rancho Mirage Chamber of Commerce with such a nice group of ladies makes my job so much easier and enjoyable,” said Guadalupe.

Guadalupe brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the position, having lived in the valley for nine years with her husband Michael and eight children. Originally from Acapulco, Mexico, Guadalupe is also an avid horseback rider, often spending time with her horse after work, which she says is her passion and therapy at the same time.

“We are thrilled to have someone like Guadalupe on our team. She has been on the job for about a month already and fits in perfectly as we are all community-minded and strive to truly support our members, partners, sponsors, and guests,” said Katie Stice, President/CEO.

Guadalupe can be reached at (760) 568-9351 and Events@RanchoMirage.org.